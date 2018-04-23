Eminem celebrates 10 years of being sober with inspiring photo The rapper has been open about his struggles with alcohol addiction in the past

Eminem had every reason to celebrate on Saturday as he marked 10 years of sobriety. The 45-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share the news with his 1.6 million followers, posting a picture of himself holding up a 10 year Alcoholics Anonymous chip, which had the words 'unity', 'service' and 'recover' in a triangle, along with an X in the centre to mark the 10 years. Fans rushed to send their well wishes to the star, with one writing: "I always knew you could do this! Congratulations on beating those demons and thank you for being alive," while another said: "Congratulations! I am about to get a 60 day chip!" A third added: "This is incredible!! So proud and inspired. I celebrated four years in March."

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007, with his addiction meaning he would take up to 20 pills a day. He told Men's Journal in 2015: "I overdosed on pills, and I went into the hospital. I was close to 230 pounds. I'm not sure how I got so big, but I have ideas. The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I'd been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomach ache, I was constantly eating — and eating badly." Eminem said that exercise has been something that has helped beat his addiction, adding: "When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober. Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect."

The rapper has credited exercise and his children for staying sober

As well as exercise, Eminem has credited his children with helping him to stay sober. The Lose Yourself hitmaker is dad to Hailie and two adopted daughters Lainey and Whitney. Hailie has previously described her dad as being one of her biggest influences, paying tribute to him after graduating from her high school, Chippewa Valley High School, Michigan, with honours back in 2014. After receiving an Academic Excellence Award and a Department of Psychology Award, she wrote on her school website when asked who inspired her: "My mother and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have."