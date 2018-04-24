Gwyneth Paltrow describes Brad Falchuk romance as her 'first adult relationship' The actress is engaged to Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has reflected on her past high-profile relationships before going on to admit that she feels like she's experienced her first real adult relationship with fiancé Brad Falchuk. The 45-year-old was previously married to Coldplay musician Chris Martin, engaged to Brad Pitt and dated Ben Affleck. Speaking with relationship expert Esther Perel for Sunday Times' Style magazine, the 45-year-old revealed she has finally found happiness in her love life. "If you look at life like a pie chart, the romantic slice is where all the shit comes out," she shared. "I've always felt that I'm a good friend, mother, daughter, sister, boss, co-worker - but that I was most broken in that romantic slice."

The actress is in her 'first adult relationship' with fiancé Brad Falchuk

The Oscar winner was married to British star Chris for ten years, they went on to have two children together; daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 12. She continued: "I had two typical types of relationships: one where I was constantly chasing and trying to win someone over, and one where I was put off by the person's capacity for the relationship - and those relationships were very short-lived."

Surprising friendship: Jennifer Aniston helps Gwyneth Paltrow celebrate engagement

Following the end of their marriage, Gwyneth started dating Glee producer Brad in 2014. They confirmed their engagement back in January, starring together on the cover of Goop Magazine. "Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," the Oscar-winning actress said. "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

She shares two children with ex husband Chris Martin

The couple recently celebrated their engagement with a huge star-studded party in Los Angeles. Guests included Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts. Gwyneth's mother Blythe Danner and director Steven Spielberg were also in attendance. A source who attended the star-studded engagement party told HELLO!: "It was a beautiful engagement party... they didn't get married last night."

MORE: A look at Gwyneth Paltrow's impressive engagement ring