Rachel Weisz shows off her baby bump as she walks the red carpet for the first time since announcing pregnancy Rachel is expecting her first child with James Bond star Daniel Craig

It's been four days since Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig announced that they are expecting their first child together. And on Tuesday, the actress looked radiant as she hit the red carpet for the first time since sharing the happy news, stepping out at the Tribeca Film Festival screening of her new movie, Disobedience, in New York. Joined by co-star and new mother Rachel McAdams, the 48-year-old appeared to be in great spirits as she posed for pictures. She showcased her burgeoning baby bump in an oxblood gown from by Chloé.

Rachel Weisz stole the limelight at the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday

Rachel, who has been with the James Bond star since 2010, revealed her baby news during an interview with the New York Times, saying: "I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy." She added: "Were going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery." The About A Boy star is already a mum to 11-year-old son Henry with Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky. The former couple dated between 2001 and 2010. Daniel, 50, is a father to 25-year-old daughter Ella from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.

STORY: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig expecting first baby together

She was joined by co-star and new mother Rachel McAdams

Earlier this year, Rachel opened up about her marriage to Daniel, revealing that they make a conscious effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. "You make it your own. It's very personal, it's very private. I don't think mine's particularly exceptional apart from that we're both in the public eye," she told ES Magazine. "But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

MORE: Rachel McAdams 'welcomes first child with boyfriend Jamie Linden'