Katy Perry confirms she is back in relationship with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has confirmed that she is "very happy" in a relationship after an interview with her American Idol co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. In the interview, the group were asked if they would ever go out with a contestant, to which Luke joked: "Yes, Katy's like that. She totally could," to which the Wide Awake singer replied: "No, I'm sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself. And I'm very happy!" It is widely thought that the star has reconciled with her on-and-off boyfriend Orlando Bloom, as she winked to the camera when the interviewer asked if she was 'Mrs Broom', a reference to a popular joke about the Lord of the Rings actor that the singer once referenced on Instagram.

The pair have recently reconciled

It was reported that the pair were back together in February, with a source telling The Sun: "The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world. They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance." Katy also commented on a shirtless picture Orlando shared on Instagram back in March, joking: "Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do my laundry on."

The couple originally split in early 2017, and their representatives released a statement which read: "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time." To shut up rumours, Katy tweeted: "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? You can still be friends & love your former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"

