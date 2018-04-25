Janet Street Porter told to give CBE back after royal comments The Loose Women panellists discussed the royal family

Saira Khan suggested that Janet Street Porter give her CBE back after she hinted that she wasn't a fan of the royal family. The Loose Women panellists had been discussing the Duchess of Cambridge's stunning appearance as she introduced her new baby son to the world, and Janet joked about her fellow presenters' love for the royal family, saying: "All these royalists and me." Saira responded by saying Janet was the only person there with a CBE, which she received from the Queen in 2016, telling her that she was "the one with the title".

Saira and Janet discussed the royals

Saira added: "You liked it enough to go up there and get it. You could give it back." Janet responded: "No, I earned it." Speaking about the honour back in 2016, Janet told the Express: "It was a surprise because I've been quite outspoken about the Royal Family over the years - but never about the Queen. I don't want to be too negative today but I said there were too many members of the Royal Family, but I think actually they've made loads of economies. But I'm here today because of my career in journalism and broadcasting and I accepted the award because I wanted to show women from my background what they can achieve."

During the episode, the presenters, including Stacey Solomon, all shared photos of themselves after giving birth to compare to the Duchess. Previously speaking about giving birth to Fabulous magazine, Stacey said: "Zachary's birth was a gruelling 72 hours of what I can only describe as utter hell," adding that she was "scared from the start" of her pregnancy and was "utterly unprepared" to give birth, adding that it was "one of the most horrendous experiences" of her life.

