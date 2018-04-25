Sheridan Smith pays tribute to secret boyfriend at London gig The actress has found love again!

Sheridan Smith has revealed that she is in a new relationship. During her performance at London's Albert Hall on Tuesday night, the 36-year-old "let slip" the news when she told the audience how much her partner enjoys her music from her debut album, which consists of original songs as well as covers of jazz classics. According to MailOnline, whilst dedicating one track, she said: "My boyfriend loves this song." Moments later, the star joked: "Whoops, did I let that slip?"

Sheridan, who has previously dated her former Gavin and Stacey co-star and The Late Late Show host James Corden, was most recently linked to model Graham Nation. Shortly after their romance came to light, the British performer shared a close-up photo of Graham on her Instagram account, which she captioned: "Fiiiiiit! @grahamnation my dream man after tom hardy [sic]." Prior to that, Sheridan split from previous boyfriend and Hollyoaks actor Greg Wood at the beginning of 2016 after a complicated on-off relationship.

Following the split, the actress took to Twitter to say: "New beginnings, so excited about the year ahead. And thank u to my pals who came today, lucky to have such special friends." Meanwhile, this is not the first time Sheridan has showcased her vocal talents on stage; last year she toured with the musical Funny Girl, while other singing projects include the 2014 Cilla Black TV biopic Cilla and the West End production of Legally Blonde. The actress-and-singer will conclude her latest UK tour in Cardiff on April 29th.

