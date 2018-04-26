Victoria Beckham's fans go wild for Harper's 'posh' accent! The proud mum shared a sweet video on Instagram

Victoria Beckham was better known as 'Posh Spice' during her time in the Spice Girls – and it seems like little Harper is following suit! This week, the proud mum shared a sweet video on Instagram showing her daughter reading at the kitchen table, and fans have been left in awe of her "refined" accent. The clip shows Harper sitting on a still in her summer school uniform, with two neat plaits in her hair. Reading from a notebook, she says: "Hi, I'm six, almost seven, and I love books and my family too. Which is Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Mummy and Daddy."

Victoria Beckham was inundated with compliments on Harper's 'posh' accent

Almost immediately, the video was inundated with messages from fans, complimenting Victoria on her daughter. "Omg, so precious and so well spoken!!!" one wrote, while another claimed Harper has "the perfect voice" and would be a "great voiceover for animation". "I would love to hear her audio books on story telling," a third wrote. A fourth added: "I love her tone, good job Mrs Beckham."

Happy Harper ✨✨✨✨kisses 🙏🏻 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 24, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT

Followers of the Beckhams were also quick to notice that Harper also appears to have had a hair cut, with her braids looking noticeably shorter in the video In the past, dad David has admitted he has been fiercely protective over Harper's hair, telling Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?"

