Kanye West reveals why he no longer has a manager Kanye West has been represented by Scooter Braun for the last two years

Kanye West has opened up about why he no longer has a manager, explaining that he asked Scooter Braun to work for Yeezy full-time but went in another direction after the offer was turned down. Taking to Twitter, the rapper wrote: "Yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn't come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and I have two full time lawyers as of now." He had earlier sparked rumours that he had parted ways with Scooter after tweeting: "I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed... I'm nobody's 'client.'"

Kanye tweeted about parting aways with his manager

The husband of Kim Kardashian posted a series of tweets about his business, writing: "There's been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap. I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn." He then added: "I am this generations Ford Hughes Jobs Disney."

Scooter has represented Kanye for the last two years, and the pair have reportedly parted on good terms. Kim also responded to reports on Kanye's tweets by writing: "To the media trying to demonise my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair... Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening."

