EastEnders' Nigel Harman looks totally different now! The actor famously played Dennis Rickman in the BBC soap

Nigel Harman has undergone something of a transformation since his days on EastEnders. The actor, who starred as Dennis Rickman on the BBC soap between 2003 and 2005, looked markedly different as he stepped out for a performance of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall on Wednesday. The 44-year-old was dressed down for the event in a denim shirt and brown chinos. But it was his hair that really stood out. Gone was Dennis' short crop, with Nigel now sporting a much longer style that sits just above his shoulders.

Nigel Harman looks different from his EastEnders character, with shoulder-length hair

Nigel left EastEnders just before Christmas in 2005, in dramatic scenes that saw his character stabbed to death in the street. Since then he has enjoyed a very successful career, both on-screen and on the stage. Most recently, he took on the TV role of Bradley Dawson in Sky One's Mount Pleasant. His West End credits, meanwhile, include a starring role in a revival of Guys and Dolls, and playing Lord Farquaad in Shrek the Musical – for which he won an Olivier Award. He has also been making a name for himself as a theatre director, having overseen the London premiere for the 2017 stage production of Big Fish, starring Kelsey Grammer.

Nigel played Dennis Rickman on EastEnders from 2003 untl 2005

Nigel was involved in some major storylines during his time in EastEnders. The son of Dirty Den, Dennis was a lovable rogue, who proved popular with most of Albert Square's leading ladies – but crossed a number of the men; he famously managed to floor Phil Mitchell with just one punch. Dennis also controversially found love with Sharon – Den's adopted daughter – and died in her arms in the Square after being murdered by Danny Moon, at the behest of gangster Johnny Allen.

