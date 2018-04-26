Denise van Outen enjoys date night with Eddie Boxshall at HELLO!'s exclusive theatre club The stars watched Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall

Denise van Outen stepped out for a date night with her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall on Wednesday, attending HELLO!'s exclusive theatre club. Editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon hosted the star-studded evening at London County Hall, where guests were treated to a gripping performance of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution.

Denise was one of the celebrity guests who took their seats in the courtroom to watch the story of suspected murderer Leonard Vole, played by former EastEnders star Harry Reid, unfold. The presenter and actress took to Instagram on the night to share a photo with her own leading man. "@hellomaguk Theatre Club," Denise wrote. "Amazing play -@witnessplayldn London County Hall. Date night with @eddieboxshall. I'm wearing @foreveruniqueofficial."

Denise van Outen and boyfriend Eddie Boxshall

The TV star mingled with the likes of fellow presenter Lucy Verasamy, singer Natalie Rushdie, model Camilla Rutherford, broadcaster Esther Rantzen, broadcaster Yasmin Mills and Justin Horne. Lucy managed to get her hands on some of the props, posing in a chambers robe and wig as she wrote on Instagram: "Trailing a new job : a courtroom drama (not really) Agatha Christie's @witnessplayldn ft. @thejeremyvine in the jury & (real) barrister pal @hannahfrancescahinton. Thank you @rosiejnixon @hellomaguk #hellotheatreclub #witnessfortheprosecution."

Natalie Rushdie, Rosie Nixon and Yasmin Mills

Other stars who were spotted in the audience included singer Lemar, Sinitta, Beverley Knight, Jeremy Vine, Lilah Parsons and Nigel Harman. Lemar, Sinitta, Lucy Verasamy and Natalie Rushdie joined the afterparty, where they posed with cast members including protagonist Harry Reid, Lucy Phelps, who plays Romaine Vole, Julian Curry, who stars as Mr Justice Wainwright and Philip Franks, who plays Mr Myers QC.

Philip Franks, Sinitta, Julian Curry, Harry Reid, Lucy Phelps, Lemar, Natalie Rushdie and Lucy Verasamy. Copyright: Piers Allardyce

For more information visit witnesscountyhall.com.