She is set to be the centre attention when she walks down the aisle at Windsor Castle on 19 May. But prior to that, Meghan Markle almost went unnoticed when she was seated at one of the VIP boxes at Wimbledon in July 2016. The former Suits actress had just met Prince Harry for the first time at London's Soho House, but was then left with a potential awkward encounter with the royal's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas just days later as they were both guests at the Polo Ralph Lauren VIP Suite on the same day.

Meghan Markle seen at Wimbledon in July 2016

Meghan, 36, was the dutiful friend as she supported Serena Williams, who played Russian player Svetlana Kuznetsova, while Cressida - who parted ways from Harry in 2014 - was seated at Centre Court alongside Dermot O'Leary. The American star was later pictured mingling with fellow guests in the lounge – including socialite Olivia Buckingham and rumoured matchmaker, Ralph Lauren's former PR agent Violet von Westenholtz. In November, Harry and Meghan revealed that they were initially set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in July 2016 – although they declined to reveal the female acquaintance's name in their revealing post-engagement TV interview.

Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas was also at the same VIP lounge on the same day

Speaking about their first introduction, Meghan admitted she "didn't know much" about the Prince before meeting him. "The only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up, was 'is he nice?' If he wasn't kind, it didn't seem like it would make sense," she shared. Harry, meanwhile, said he had not been aware of Meghan before their first meeting in London as he had never watched her TV show – but said they fell in love "so incredibly quickly" after that first meeting, and it seemed proof that the "stars were aligned".

