Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on Meghan Markle bridesmaid rumours Prince Harry and Meghan will tie the knot in Windsor on 19 May

Priyanka Chopra is one of Meghan Markle's closest confidantes, so it's hardly surprising that the Bollywood actress has managed to secure an invitation to the royal wedding. In a new interview, the 35-year-old opened up about the upcoming nuptials, which are due to take place at Windsor Castle on 19 May. "I'm super excited about her and her big day," Priyanka told People, confirming that she will not be one of the all-important bridesmaids on the day. "It's not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that."

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra have been friends for years

Priyanka, who appeared on Meghan's now-deleted Instagram account on several occasions, went on to describe Prince Harry's fiancée as "a girl's girl". The actress added: "She's a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That's what I love most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what's going to make her really stand out in this new life she’s going to take on." The comments come shortly after Priyanka praised Meghan when the former Suits star was named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018.

In the accompanying entry, Priyanka said Meghan is someone who will be an important influencer. "This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again," she said. "But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to." Priyanka went on to explain how the happy couple will be equals as they embark on this next journey together. "People the world can be inspired by," she explained. "Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."

She also wrote of how the compassionate royal bride-to-be cares deeply for the world, adding: "With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place." The Indian-born beauty finished with an address to Ms Markle, saying: "Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after."