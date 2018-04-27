Stars unfollow Kanye West after supportive Donald Trump tweets Janelle Monae is among those to have spoken out against Kanye West's recent tweets

Some of the biggest names in the music industry have unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter after the rapper tweeted several messages of support for President Donald Trump, including a photo of himself wearing a 'Make America Great Again' baseball cap. He also wrote: "You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone." According to reports, stars who have unfollowed Kanye so far include Ariana Grande, Drake, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

Several stars have unfollowed Kanye

Speaking about Kanye's comments on Ebro in the Morning, Janelle Monae said: "I believe in free thinking, but I don't believe in free thinking if it's rooted in or at the expense of the oppressed. If your free thinking is used as fuel by oppressors to continue to oppress black people and minorities, I think it's… not OK, and I will speak out against it and I will think freely and tell you that I don't agree with you." Kanye also shared screenshots of texts from John Legend, who reached out to him to encourage him not to support Trump.

In his original message, John wrote: "I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies can cause, especially to people of colour."

