Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson's sons are friends! The One Direction stars are bonding over fatherhood

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are clearly relishing fatherhood as they continued to enjoy their hiatus from One Direction. In a new interview with Berlin's Bild magazine, 24-year-old Liam has revealed that the pair are still the very best of friends and that their sons have been enjoying spending time with one another. When asked which 1D bandmate he is still in touch with, Liam replied: "Louis! I've heard his voice every day for so many years that it's weird not to hear from him for several months now." He added: "We call from time to time, and our sons are finally to get to know each other. We became dads around the same time."

Cheryl and Liam have only shared a handful of snaps of their son

Liam shares one-year-old son Bear with girlfriend Cheryl, while Louis has two-year-old Freddie Reign with Briana Jungwirth. Louis dated former stylist Briana for a short time in 2015, and news of her pregnancy was announced in May that year. Of fatherhood he previously said on America's Got Talent: "I've just had a baby boy, a son, so that's taken all my time. I didn't think I'd be having a kid at this age, but it is incredible."

RELATED: Naughty Boy reveals who baby Bear looks like

Louis previously described fatherhood as "incredible"

Meanwhile, Liam and Cheryl celebrated Bear's milestone first birthday last month, and the proud dad took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot with fans. Alongside the image, Liam wrote: "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go. Happy birthday son you're my world." Cheryl also tweeted thanking fans for their messages, writing: "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear. Have told him he has lots." Since his arrival, the couple have only shared a handful of snaps of their little boy.

Louis Tomlinson's son looks just like him! See rare photo