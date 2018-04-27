Proud mum Coleen Rooney shares rare picture of all her boys on Instagram Coleen and Wayne Rooney share four sons together

It's been two months since Coleen Rooney welcomed baby Cass Mac to her brood. And on Friday afternoon, the doting mother shared a rare picture with all her sons - baby Cass, Kai, eight, four-year-old Klay and two-year-old Kit. The black-and-white snap was simply captioned, "my boys", alongside a series of blue heart emojis. Coleen and husband Wayne Rooney welcomed their fourth son into the world in February, and have been teasing fans by posting adorable family Instagram photos every now and then.

Coleen Rooney has posted this sweet Instagram picture of her sons

Fans have since rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Wow! Your hands are full Momma. Fun that they all have each other to grow up with. #boymom." Another said: "Amazing four lovely boys who I am sure will look after their mummy forever what more could you want." A third post read: "Right back at ya! Mum of four boys myself... nothing else compares." Another follower remarked: "Look how blessed you are! What a lovely family you have."

After the birth, Coleen was quick to share the happy news with her followers, writing: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful." Wayne, 32, also joked that he could make his own football team with his family clan, writing, "5-a-side team complete! Welcome to the world Cass." The couple have been significantly more private about their relationship since the footballer was charged with drink-driving back in September 2017. Coleen finally broke her silence on the incident in November 2017, taking to Facebook to announce that she planned to stand by her husband.

Coleen wrote: "No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a [difficult] time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end…. Everyone is entitled to their opinion on things, I often do. However please make an opinion based on true facts… Wayne doesn't get portrayed for the person he is in the press, he has always had a hard time. I'm not going to list his good qualities as a person as I don't think he deserves it at this time but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad. He's made silly and selfish mistakes, some he's learnt from, some obviously not."

