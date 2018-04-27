Listen up ABBA fans! Swedish pop group announce exciting reunion news ABBA fans can rejoice!

Beloved eighties pop group ABBA have announced that they have returned to the studio to record new music! The Swedish four-piece, consisting of Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, announced on Instagram that they have recorded two new songs for a project in which avatars - dubbed "Abbatars" - of the band will perform. The group had an impressive nine No 1 hits in the UK between 1974 and 1980, and went on to sell hundreds of millions of records all over the globe.

ABBA have returned to the studio

A statement on the official ABBA Instagram account read: "The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!" The statement continued: "It resulted in two new songs and one of them 'I Still Have Faith In You' will be performed by our digital selves in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December. We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good." The post was signed off: "Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn, Anni-Frid - Stockholm, Sweden, 27 April 2018."

Moments later, the group's manager Gorel Hanser also confirmed the news. "The sound will be familiar, but also modern," she told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. ABBA - who were once married to each other - took the world by storm when they appeared on stage at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest singing Waterloo. They went on to sell more than 380 million albums worldwide before they disbanded in December 1982, racking up a number of hit singles, including The Winner Takes It All, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance on Me, and Gimme Gimme Gimme.