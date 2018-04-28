Cheryl makes rare appearance as she parties with Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts She's been absent from social media for weeks…

Cheryl was pictured for the first time in around a month on Thursday night, when she headed out for a meal with Girls Aloud best pals Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts - to celebrate the band's choreographer Beth Honan's birthday. Posing happily with the group of girls, Cheryl looked natural and radiant in the snap that was posted to Kimberley's Instagram account. "#aboutlastnight #birthdaydinner Happy Birthday Beth," the singer captioned the photograph. Cheryl has not posted any personal photos on her own Instagram page since early March, and hasn't tweeted since the end of that month.

Cheryl went out on a girls' night with Kimberley and Nicola

The photo comes as rumours circulate about a possible reunion for Girls Aloud, with The Sun reporting that Cheryl has reached out to Sarah Harding to plan a 20th Anniversary tour. What's more, earlier in April Nadine Coyle announced she was cancelling her solo comeback tour - which was intended to showcase some of the band's greatest hits.

Cheryl's last tweets clearly showed she wanted to take some time away, as she took to the social media site to defend partner Liam Payne before they jetted off on holiday together. "I usually don't bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence they hold the pen. This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiancé, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to try and cause problems between Liam and I," she wrote.

Cheryl and Liam at the 2019 BRIT Awards

Continuing her statement, she squashed other claims that had been made about Liam. "Nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of stories. The other "mystery woman" in the story happens to be my long term friend and manager (that's embarrassing). I also happen to love Katy Perry," she said.

Despite the rumour mill, it seems Cheryl and Liam are happier than ever, with Liam recently admitting he loves rustling up romantic meals for his girlfriend. "I'm quite the romancer," Liam said. "When I'm cooking for someone, well, when I'm cooking for Chez, basically, I like… I don't know why but my dinner can be just thrown on the thing, whatever, but I have to, like, cut out a little leaf and throw on a little bit of spice and I have to make her dinner really nice. I just have to make her dinner really nice."