Lord Alan Sugar may be known for his cutting remarks and strong opinions in his role on The Apprentice, but he certainly showed his soft side on Saturday morning when he posted a sweet tribute to his wife Ann - to mark the couple's 50-year wedding anniversary. Posting two smiling snaps of the pair, one today and one on their wedding day, the businessman wrote: "I have been married to this wonderful lady (Ann) for 50 years today." Aw! The happy couple certainly look as loved-up now as they did on their big day in 1968.

Lord Sugar posted the sweet tribute on Twitter

Alan and wife Ann tied the knot at Great Portland Street, London, and have two sons, a daughter and seven grandchildren. The billionaire famously threw a lavish 40th anniversary party for their last romantic milestone, and according to the Daily Mail he told his guests: "A real successful man puts the love of his wife and children first, a real successful man's greatest position in life is to have a great family. I am lucky enough to have had a wife for 40 years, who gave me three great children, who in turn have given us seven wonderful grandchildren.

"You see, everything I have today is because of the love of that lady and the respect my three children have for the both of us. Ladies and gentlemen thank you for coming, let's have a great night."

Alan and Ann have been married for 50 years

Fans have been quick to congratulate Lord Sugar on the milestone, with many charmed by the usually brusque star's affectionate tweet. "Congratulations to you guys. Lady Sugar still looks smashing. My admiration of you just upped," one follower wrote, while another said: "You have achieved so much but 50 years of marriage and building a family, is right up there. Congratulations."

