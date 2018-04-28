Simon Cowell claims Amanda Holden is lying about her age Has the ageless star been caught-out by Simon?!

Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden are known for having plenty of banter during their judging duties on Britain's Got Talent - but Simon may have taken it a little too far this time, as the music mogul has claimed that Amanda lies about her age! The star, who celebrated her 47th birthday in February, is actually 50, according to prankster Simon - who threw Amanda a joking 50th birthday party on Saturday's episode of the ITV talent show. Spotting the banners, Amanda apparently protests: "Oh my god, I'm only 47!"

Amanda and the Britain's Got Talent cast

In the footage, Simon responds: "I think we all know, in the entertainment business we have what we call the 'work age' and then we have the real age." Amanda then rages that she "hates" Simon as she's left red-faced at the bash.

The TV judge often wows her fans and followers with her incredible figure and glowing complexion - so she was surely feeling pretty miffed at the joke, though she is certainly used to Simon's sense of humour by now. Last year, she heaped praise on Simon for his "hands-on" parenting skills to son Eric, saying: "Of course they have help and nannies but he and Lauren are so hands on. If Eric runs up and jumps into bed with them they’re not going to chuck him out."

Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda, Simon, David and Alesha

Earlier in April, Amanda took a family holiday to Marrakech, and proved she looked amazing no matter her age with a series of stunning swimsuit snaps. In one photograph, she was seen relaxing by the pool reading a book while wearing a gorgeous one-piece by Melissa Odabash - and fans were quick to comment on how gorgeous she looked. One follower commented: "You look beautiful! That swimsuit is to die for!" Age is just a number, Amanda!