Harper Beckham drastically transforms mum Victoria's look - see the result The six-year-old is quite the artist!

Harper Beckham has recently been praised by her mum Victoria for being an amazing designer but the six-year-old may have shown her real talent this weekend - applying makeup! David and Victoria's only daughter transformed her mother into a cat emoji on Saturday and proud mum Victoria shared the result with her 19 million followers. "So creative!!! Harper wants to turn me into the emoji cat!" the mum-of-four captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories which showed her youngest child painting whiskers on her cheek with a paint brush.

"A future makeup artist?" she wrote alongside another snap that showed Victoria with an adorable painted pink nose whilst Harper applied the finishing touches to a cute cat ear on her forehead.

Victoria is a very hands-on mum and delights her fans daily by showing the activities she does with her only daughter. From riding horses to playing hairdressers, the duo always seem to have the best time.

MORE: Victoria Beckham proves she's just like any other mum on the school run

Just last week, fans of the Beckham went wild when Harper showed off her "posh" British accent. The proud mum shared a sweet video on Instagram showing her daughter reading at the kitchen table, and fans have been left in awe of her "refined" accent. The clip shows Harper sitting on a stool in her summer school uniform, with two neat plaits in her hair. Reading from a notebook, she says: "Hi, I'm six, almost seven, and I love books and my family too. Which is Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Mummy and Daddy."

Almost immediately, the video was inundated with messages from fans, complimenting Victoria on her daughter. "Omg, so precious and so well spoken!!!" one wrote, while another claimed Harper has "the perfect voice" and would be a "great voiceover for animation". "I would love to hear her audio books on story telling," a third wrote. A fourth added: "I love her tone, good job Mrs Beckham."

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper has had a haircut – see transformation