Scarlett Moffatt denies Ant McPartlin romance rumours as he leaves rehab The star entered rehab last month

Scarlett Moffatt has opened up about the romance rumours that surrounded her and close friend Ant McPartlin, labelling them as "ludicrous". Speaking to The Mail's You magazine, the Saturday Night Takeaway star revealed how the rumours started, saying: "This came about from a few tweets from random people with, like, two followers, and then some journalists turned those tweets into a story.

"That's not a story. Ant is like my big brother. It's so ludicrous it didn't even warrant a response. Everyone who knows us knows how silly it is. I can laugh about it."

The star's comments come at the same time as Ant's release from rehab, after more than a month receiving treatment for his addictions. But Scarlett has insisted she won't talk about the star's problems "out of respect".

"Ant and Dec have been so good to me. They're my mentors. I feel I owe it to them to try not to talk about them. Out of respect. They are such genuinely nice people. I wish I could tell everyone how amazing they are, though," she told the publication.

Rumours of a relationship between Scarlett and Ant were rife back in February, when fans of the former Gogglebox star spotted a photo of her and Ant and Dec on her bedside table.

"Busted..... nobody keeps a photo of their coworkers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly. His poor wife," a fan commented. But Scarlett quickly revealed why she keeps such a special picture in her bedroom: "Well I do Ant and Dec are my heroes x."

Despite the negative comments, most of the star's followers quickly jumped to her defence, with one saying: "Why's she got to justify herself for having a photo of herself with friends at the side of her bed? Have none of you got pictures with your mates? Because I'm pretty sure 99% of you have, leave the poor girl alone." A second fan said: "The picture is HER dressed as Mary Poppins at probably the most amazing time of her life at Disney and YES Ant AND Dec (her heroes) are in the picture too! I know that picture would have pride of place if that was me! #logicalexplanation#grownuppeople #haterssuck."