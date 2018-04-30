Did Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews really get married? It's been reported that the couple recently eloped…

Vogue Williams has spoken out after it was reported on Sunday that she and fiancé Spencer Matthews had married in a secret ceremony in Greece. HELLO! reached out to Vogue for comment, and have had confirmation from the couple's representative that they have not tied the knot - yet. "The couple are still very much enjoying being engaged and have not eloped," the star's publicist told us. Vogue and Spencer recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Crete, and sparked wedding rumours when Spencer posted a sweet photograph of the couple with a cryptic caption.

Vogue and Spencer were rumoured to have got married on a recent trip to Greece

"Last night was magical... We are FAMILY... Can the Little one hurry up already @voguewilliams??" Spencer wrote next to the loved-up snap, which appeared to have been taken on the beach at sunset. Fans were quick to query the caption, with one commenting, "You are totally married now…" and another asking, "Did you get married[?]" with a shocked-face emoji.

On Monday, Vogue took to her Instagram stories to admit she was just as baffled by the rumours as her fans. "Last week I read we were planning a jumbo jet to transport our guests to a Coachella themed wedding. This week I read we got married on our four day trip to Greece. I wonder what we'll be doing next week!!" she joked.

Spencer's romantic snap sparked the rumours

The happy couple announced their engagement in February, and revealed the news they were expecting their first baby exclusively to HELLO! in March. Since then, the pair have been posting plenty of celebratory selfies as they await their new arrival - with Vogue even confirming the baby's gender on her Instagram page.

The happy couple on the HELLO! shoot

The mum-to-be posted a picture of herself in a bikini to showcase her growing belly, and captioned it: "These photos were taken within half an hour of each other. Front on no bump, side profile POW there he is! So glad my bump has finally popped. I never alter my body in any pictures, if you can’t see my bump it’s just because of the angle although I may only take side profile shots from now on!"

Previously, the 32-year-old seemed to accidentally reveal the sex of her unborn child baby while chatting on Cutting Edge. The reality TV star was talking about working out while expecting, and accidentally said "he" while talking about her baby. After the host, Brendan O'Connor, asked if the baby was happy to be on television, she replied: "He's delighted with himself." When Brendan pointed out what she had said, the presenter started laughing as the audience applauded, saying: "I hate you! I knew I would do it." She then added: "Maybe it's a boy, maybe it's a girl! Is it too late?!"

