Loose Women star Lisa Riley reveals upsetting baby news Lisa had been trying for a baby following her incredible weight loss

Lisa Riley has spoken openly in the past about her dreams of becoming a mother. But the star has now revealed that her hopes have been dashed by doctors, who have said her chances of conceiving a child are next to none. Lisa underwent a year of secret fertility tests following her dramatic 12-stone weight loss, but has now been told she is highly unlikely to ever have a baby. Speaking to the Mirror, the 41-year-old Loose Women star said: "Finding out that I was unlikely to get pregnant was a blow, but I refuse to be defined by that. My body was being pumped full of hormones to get my egg readings, and in the end they weren’t good, it messes with your head and I just couldn’t do that to myself anymore. The past few months have been really hard, emotionally draining, and we just decided that enough was enough."

Lisa Riley said she "couldn't be happier" having decided not to pursue IVF

She added: "People think women need to have a child to complete themselves, but that just isn't the case. I feel that I have taken ownership of the situation now. I have seen other people go through years and years of IVF treatment and the stress and the pressure that creates. I don't want to do that. We have decided now that we aren't going to go down that route, and now that we have made that decision, I could not be happier."

Lisa previously revealed she was turning to IVF because she was in love "for the first time", admitting that boyfriend Al "would like to have a baby if we can". Her revelation this week comes after she celebrated the one-year anniversary since she had her second operation to remove excess skin following her incredible weight loss.

The star took to Instagram at the weekend to share a milestone in her weight loss journey

In a candid Instagram post on Sunday, the TV star admitted she had been moved to tears by the milestone, as she shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram. "Just got back from the gym and had a MASSIVE tears in my eye for the ABSOLUTE good!" she wrote. "It’s a year ago today, that I had my 2nd operation to complete my body and remove all the excess skin...never for one single second did I think I would achieved the weight loss ,body and mind changes I went through! As I cry the tears of pride I am reminded that not many could have achieved what I did, and maintained this body and positive mindset. It’s NOT a diet it’s a LIFESTYLE....I’ve changed my life for the good...living in my new body which gives me an overwhelming amount of confidence Day by Day. And for this I’m so blessed!!! My gym session seemed so easy this morning with this on my mind!!! To everyone out there....I want you to know ITS ACHIEVABLE ONLY IF YOU WANT IT!!! Do it for yourself, don’t ever be bullied into being a person you don’t want to be."

