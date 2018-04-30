Kimberley Walsh's actress sister Amy calls off engagement to actor Amy is famous for playing Tracy Shankley in Emmerdale

Amy Walsh has split from her fiancé Bradley Jaden, a year after announcing their engagement. The Emmerdale star, who is the younger sister of Kimberley Walsh, is yet to confirm the news but her ex-partner - who is now starring in West End show Wicked - has already posted pictures of his new girlfriend on social media. In a recent tweet, Bradley heaped praise on his new girlfriend, saying: "Waking up after the most beautiful of surprises from the most beautiful of people, who I'm fortunate enough to call my girlfriend, @OKHolding you are a dream."

Amy first met the actor at sister Kimberley's birthday party a few years ago. In 2014, she told The Mirror: "She [Kimberley] got friendly with him and invited him along to her 30th birthday party. She did some expert matchmaking. She is always very protective with me, especially when it comes to boys, so to have her approval of him early on helped him out in a big way." The soap star added: "Before the party she told me, 'There is someone going along tonight who might be interested in you', so she planted the seed and it happened. We just hit it off, so it was thanks to her."

Actress Amy first joined the ITV soap as Tracy in 2014 after various theatre roles and appearances on Hollyoaks Later. She grew up with Kimberley and their older sister Sally in Bradford where their mum Diane was a music teacher. The girls joined a local stage school and started showing signs of stardom from an early age. "It was a bit like Fame in our house," Amy has previously told The Sun Online. "There are so many videos of us doing shows when we were kids. There's one of us at my Grandma and Granddad's wedding anniversary. Now I think – those poor people. They think they've gone to a party and then they're subjected to loads of kids putting on a show!"