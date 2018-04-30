Loading the player...

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are attending royal wedding, hairdresser confirms The A-list couple will be in Windsor to watch the couple say 'I do'

George Clooney and Amal will be in Windsor on 19 May to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, the barrister's hairdresser Miguel Perez has confirmed. Speaking to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, the stylist rumoured to be doing the Suits actress' hair on the day declined to talk about the bride-to-be but did reveal he will be styling Amal's locks on the day. "What I can confirm is that I will be in charge of Amal's hair that day," he said.

Despite not giving any clues if he is or not Meghan's hairdresser since she moved to London, asked how he would style the bride’s hair, Miguel revealed: "I would leave it loose for the ceremony and then I would do an updo for the party."

Miguel Perez reportedly let slip to the Mail on Sunday that he had been chosen to style the bride's hair after Amal recommended him to the future royal. He told the publication: "I do her colour, her cut and her styling", and confirmed he and Meghan "have a plan" for her wedding to Prince Harry on 19 May. Miguel, who was born in Spain, currently works at Salon Sloane in Chelsea, West London. He is currently a level 2 stylist, and charges around £85 for a blow dry, £180 for a cut and dry, and £150 for event hair.

George and Amal will be joining a host of celebrities at the wedding, including Meghan's Suits co-stars and Victoria and David Beckham. The 43-year-old designer seemed to confirm her attendance earlier this month during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I, ummm, I don’t know," Victoria initially responded when asked by James. "She's totally going," the host responded, as fellow guest Shaquille O'Neal nodded in agreement.

"Yes. England is so excited. It's great, isn’t it? They look so happy," Victoria answered. James also asked Victoria whether she had been asked to design Meghan's wedding dress. "Sadly, I'm not. But I am sure she will look incredible," Victoria replied, confirming earlier reports that she isn't the designer behind the bridal gown. This will be Victoria and David's second royal wedding; the couple were also amongst the guests at Prince William and Kate's wedding in April 2011, with Victoria pregnant at the time with daughter Harper.

