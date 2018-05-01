Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood to have major surgery this week The former dancer has had the operation before…

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will have his second hip replacement this week, a spokesperson for the star has confirmed to The Mirror. Craig, who memorably had his first hip replaced in 2013, was reportedly in a lot of pain during the 2017 edition of the show - but postponed the operation as he didn't want to miss any of the Saturday night series. Having just returned from the Strictly-themed P&O cruise last week, it's thought that Craig is having the operation at a quieter time in his work schedule.

Craig will be having another hip replacement this week

In October, it was reported that Craig was suffering "immense pain" throughout his duties as judge on the hit show. At the time, a representative for Craig told the Daily Mail: "We can confirm that Craig is planning to have his hip replacement operation next year once he has completed his work commitments on Strictly, Annie, pantomime and the Strictly live tour."

It has now been confirmed that the surgery will take place imminently, with 52-year-old's spokesperson telling The Mirror: "He is indeed having his second hip replacement operation this week."

Craig and his fellow Strictly judges

After his first operation, Craig spoke out about his hip troubles - which saw him diagnosed with osteoarthritis at the age of just 48. "The scans were up on a big screen and I could see bone was grating on bone - it was almost protruding out of the socket," he told the Daily Mail at the time. "The specialist couldn't understand how I'd even been walking. But I'm a professional dancer, and we are used to being in continuous pain."

Famously, Craig had his first hip surgery on a Sunday, and was back in his Strictly judge's chair for the following Saturday's show - complete with a sparkling diamanté crutch. We hope Craig will have plenty of time to recover this time around, and will be fighting fit for this year's series!

