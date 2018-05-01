Does Susanna Reid have a secret boyfriend? Susanna Reid challenged Piers Morgan when he suggested she was single

Susanna Reidhas hinted that she is in a secret relationship after being teased by her Good Morning Britain co-presenter, Piers Morgan The pair were discussing Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville, a reality show couple who met on Love Island and recently split, when Piers joked: "Who would have thought that a bunch of stupid dimwits on a Love Island, where they're trying to have sex with each other all day long with multiple partners, who would have thought that they wouldn't have long, lasting relationships?" He then asked Susanna: "Why don't you do it? Well you love it, you'll be very popular, you're single."

Piers teased Susanna about being single

Susanna replied, saying: "How do you know I'm single?" to which Piers answered: "How do you know I'm single?' Can we connect the dots here?" This isn't the first time that Piers has teased Susanna about her love life - back in January he also joked about her taste in men. After interviewing a group of rowers, he said to Susanna: "You're single. You've always said to me your ideal man would be about 6ft2 or 6ft3, ex-military possibly, and tattooed. You've got four strapping guys there, bristling with muscle. Probably military connections." Ben Shephard also once tried to set Susanna up while they interviewed Olly Murs, saying: "He's a very busy man, Olly. So busy in fact that he's single…Susanna Reid?" Susanna laughed off the suggestion, saying: "No! Why are you telling me that particularly!?"

Susanna was previously married to sports correspondent Dominic Cotton, and the pair share three sons – Finn, Jack and Sam. The couple split in 2014 after 16 years of marriage, although they are still good friends. Speaking to the Mirror, Susanna said: "I'm still talking to Dom. He is one of my best friends in the world. It's been tough but we are sorting it out. He is a great dad to the kids."

