Ferne McCann reveals real reason she's fallen out with Sam Faiers The former friends welcomed their daughters last November

Ferne McCann has shed some light on her strained friendship with fellow reality TV star, Sam Faiers. The pair famously fell out last year, but Ferne has just revealed the cause of their rift – their rival TV shows about pregnancy and motherhood. She started filming First Time Mum when she was pregnant with daughter Sunday, who she welcomed in November 2017. Sam, star of The Mummy Diaries, gave birth to her daughter, Rosie, nine days later.

"We fell out because I went ahead and filmed for this show," Ferne told Star magazine. "After the year I've had, I haven't got the energy to entertain feuds. I just want positivity around me." Ferne's ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Arthur Collins, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for carrying out an acid attack last year.

Ferne said she is on good terms with Sam's sister, Billie

While her relationship with Sam appears to be rocky, Ferne, 27, admitted that she is on good terms with Sam's sister, Billie Faiers, and will attend Billie's wedding to Greg Shepherd. "I went round and it's all cleared up," she said. "It's all fine, I'm going to their wedding."

MORE: Ferne responds to criticism from Billie's fiance Greg Shepherd

Rumours of Sam and Ferne's rift intensified after Sam waited four weeks to announce her daughter's name, choosing to make the big reveal on the same day that Ferne's TV show launched. A source previously told The Sun: "Sam felt like Ferne was trying to emulate her success by launching a rival programme – and it made things awkward between them. Ferne was never going to turn down the show as it was an opportunity for her to make money for Sunday but without Sam's support the breakdown of their friendship was inevitable."

Ferne welcomed her daughter in November

MORE: Inside Sam's stunning home - all the photos

Single mum Ferne welcomed her first child on 2 November. A few days after the birth, the former TOWIE star shared a photo with her daughter and wrote: "I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name... meet Sunday." Sam, meanwhile, gave birth to her second child on 11 November. She shared a gorgeous family snap with her son Paul, boyfriend Paul Knightley and their newborn, writing: "Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl."