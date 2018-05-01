Loading the player...

Serena Williams just gave the best wedding advice to her friend Meghan Markle The tennis champion also revealed whether she is attending Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

There's no better person to give wedding advice than Serena Williams. After all, it's been just over five months since she tied the knot to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The tennis champion has revealed her top tips for her good friend Meghan Markle, who is set to marry Prince Harry in three weeks, saying: "I just think it's so important to [be fully present and] enjoy the moment." Speaking to Good Morning America, the new mum added: "And eat the cake! I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding, because we were just having so much fun!"

When quizzed about whether she is attending the royal wedding on 19 May, Serena coyly responded: "I don't know [if I can go]. I think it's during one of the tournaments, so I'll see if I can make it."

Meghan and Serena met at a charity football game in 2014

Fans are certainly hoping for a reunion, especially after Meghan and Serena, both 36, hit it off at a charity football game in 2014. Meghan wrote in her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig: "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff.

"So began our friendship… and she quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto."

The couple are marrying on 19 May

The royal bride-to-be continued: "We are both the same age, have a penchant for hot sauces, and adore fashion, but what connects us more than those things is perhaps our belief in exceeding expectations – our endless ambition."

It's not yet known who will attend Meghan and Harry's wedding in May, but the couple are expected to fill all 800 seats in their venue, St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Obamas have already said they will not be attending, as has Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Given Meghan's background as an actress on Suits, there will be a handful of A-listers on the guest list. Some of her former co-stars, including Abigail Spencer, are expected to make an appearance.