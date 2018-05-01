Who Wants to Be a Millionaire reboot to have new twists Find out the two big new twists on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will return to ITV on Saturday 4 May, but will be a little different from the game format we know and love. Not only is Jeremy Clarkson the new presenter, replacing Chris Tarrant, the contestant will know have a fourth lifeline as well as 'Ask the Audience', 'Phone a Friend' and '50:50' – 'Ask the Host'. In the new show, the contestant will be able to ask Jeremy if he knows the answer to the question, adding the pressure since he will also have no way of knowing the answers to the questions ahead of time. Speaking about the new twist, Jeremy said: "If the contestant chooses that lifeline, they get to ask me if I know the answer. God help them. Anyone who doesn't win £1,000,000 is bound, at some point, to ask me if I know the answer. And if it's 1970's prog rock music, I probably will. If it's anything other than that, I probably won't."

Another new feature of the gameshow is that instead of the original format which give contestants 'safety nets', meaning that they will always take home a certain amount as a minimum once they reach that question, contestants will be able to choose their own second safety net amount, meaning that they can choose to set it between £2,000 to £500,000 depending on how confident they are about getting the quiz questions right.

"They can choose where it goes," Jeremy explained. "So they choose how much they are going to lose at any given moment, which is a very clever idea. That requires balls of steel. To go beyond, say £32,000, when you're going to drop back to £1,000 if you get it wrong. To say, 'No I'll set it at £64,000 and risk losing £63,000 if I get it wrong', balls of steel."Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? starts Saturday 5 May at 9.15pm on ITV and continues nightly thorough-out the week at 9pm.

