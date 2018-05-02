Is Sheridan Smith engaged? The star is reportedly set to marry boyfriend Jamie Horn…

Sheridan Smith and boyfriend Jamie Horn are set to marry, according to The Sun. Jamie reportedly proposed to the 36-year-old singing sensation with a stunning £10,000 ring - which Sheridan is now wearing on a necklace to hide from fans. The news comes as Sheridan admitted that she was dating again last month, apparently telling the audience during a performance at London's Royal Albert Hall: "My boyfriend loves this song." Moments later, the star joked: "Whoops, did I let that slip?" The couple were also spotted leaving a London restaurant together in March.

Sheridan Smith is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Jamie Horn

Jamie, 28, is a former insurance broker, who Sheridan reportedly met on dating app Tinder. The actress, who previously dated her former Gavin and Stacey co-star and The Late Late Show host James Corden, was most recently linked to model Graham Nation. Shortly after their romance came to light, the British performer shared a close-up photo of Graham on her Instagram account, which she captioned: "Fiiiiiit! @grahamnation my dream man after tom hardy [sic]."

Prior to that, Sheridan split from previous boyfriend and Hollyoaks actor Greg Wood at the beginning of 2016. Following the end of their relationship, the actress took to Twitter to say: "New beginnings, so excited about the year ahead. And thank u to my pals who came today, lucky to have such special friends."

Sheridan recently completed her UK stage tour

Sheridan has been totally private about her romance with Jamie, however - and hasn't posted on her Instagram account since February. In April, she took to Twitter after her performance at the Royal Albert Hall to thank fans for their support. "Thanks to everyone that came to see me last night @RoyalAlbertHall. I am overwhelmed by all the support and the love I felt," she said. The actress and singer completed her stage tour in Cardiff on 29 April - will she now set her mind to planning a wedding?