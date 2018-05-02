Kylie Jenner shares her birth story: 'I needed Khloé in the room with me' The sisters are very close…

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her birth experience with baby Stormi, revealing that big sister Khloé Kardashian was by her side throughout her labour. During an interview with Evening Standard Magazine, for which other sister Kim Kardashian asked the questions, she said: "I needed Khloé in the room with me… She was there for all my other sisters. She’s just very, very nurturing. So she really helped me through the whole thing. Everyone should have Khloé in their delivery room."

Kylie and Khloé were months apart in their pregnancies

The pair agreed that the experience was probably very scary for Khloé, who herself was months away from giving birth to her first child. "I think you would freak Khloé out, because she was in the delivery room with you," said Kim. "And she was so freaked, that she said, 'Hey, you guys, never should a pregnant woman be in another delivery room until it’s your time.'"

Kylie replied: "I agree with that. No. But I really needed her." The 20-year-old went on to describe the special bond that she and Khloe shared while both carrying their babies. "It was so much fun [being pregnant at the same time as Khloé]. We would just experience everything together. I was a little bit ahead of her, so we were both doing it for the first time and I would just like warn her of things that happened… the amazing things that are going on, and feeling the baby for the first time. So we would talk, like, on a daily basis about everything."

Sisters Khloé and Kylie are very close

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave birth to her first daughter, baby Stormi, in February - and has been sharing her journey as a new mother since her arrival, having kept her pregnancy secret until the birth. Khloe welcomed daughter True on 12 April and has kept a low-profile in her first few weeks of motherhood, amid claims that partner Tristan Thompson was cheating on her during her pregnancy.