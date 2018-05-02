Jake Quickenden opens up about calling off engagement from Danielle Fogarty Jake Quickenden admitted he still loves Danielle 'to bits'

Jake Quickenden has opened up about calling off his engagement from Danielle Fogarty. Chatting on Lorraine, the Dancing on Ice winner revealed that the pair were spending time apart, but that he still loves her "to bits". He said: "Obviously like me and [Danielle] liked to remain private. Just right now we're having a bit of time apart. We're kind of dealing with ourselves and work and being busy." He spoke highly of his ex-fiancee, adding: "I've got so much respect for Dan and her family… I was with her on Monday, we still talk and I still love her to bits."

Jake spoke about his split from Danielle

He hinted that it wasn't the end of their relationship, adding: "Sometimes you've got to go away to come back." Danielle and Jake have split just seven months after announcing their engagement. Speaking about their break-up, a source told The Sun: "Winning Dancing on Ice has meant Jake's had other priorities. He's been touring the country with Kem [Cetinay] on the show's tour and getting a lot of female attention, which hasn't been easy for Danielle. Things aren't going to get any easier on that front either, with Jake set to join The Dreamboys strip group - it's caused a lot of friction and they've both decided to take a breather."

Speaking about proposing exclusively to HELLO! back in September, Jake said: "I had a whole speech prepared, but as soon as I opened the ring box I was blubbing and I couldn't speak. I didn't even ask Danielle to marry me, but luckily she said 'Yes' when she saw the ring – and then she started crying too." Danielle added: "Even though you didn't say anything, I knew that this was the moment I'd been dreaming of. It could not have been a more perfect moment."

