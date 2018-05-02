Ferne McCann talks about taking baby daughter to visit dad in jail Arthur Collins was sentenced to 20-years in prison in 2017

Ferne McCann has admitted that she had decided to let her baby daughter, Sunday, see her father, Arthur Collins, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence at HMP Full Sutton in York after being convicted of an acid attack. Speaking on her new reality show, First Time Mum, she said: "I've been forced into make tough decisions and she will have a relationship with her dad. She's going to see him in prison – I can't even bring myself to say it out loud… It wasn't an easy decision to make but it was a considered decision." Speaking about the choice on Loose Women, she added: "I did [see a child psychologist before]. I was open about that in the press. I wanted it to come from me first and then yes, I got seen taking Sunday into the prison. He asserted his parental rights, so I didn’t really have a choice."

Ferne opened up about her daughter visiting Arthur in prison

She added: "She's always going to be curious and want to know who her father is. So until she is old enough to make her own decisions that's how it's going to be." She previously spoke to The Sun about the situation, explaining: "It is a huge thing to have to make decisions you are forced into. I have to think of Sunday and what is best for her. It hasn't been an easy decision and some people may think I'm wrong. But the last thing I want to do is hide what is going on. I'm with Sunday every day of her life and she is my number one priority."

Ferne with her baby daughter, Sunday

Arthur was convicted of five counts of bodily harm with intent and nine counts of actual bodily harm back in December. The act was described as "deliberate and calculated," by Judge Lucas QC, who said: "You knew precisely what strong acid would do to human skin. Having thrown the acid over the club you slunk away and hid in the rear and pretended to be nothing to do with the mayhem you had caused. It was deliberate and calculated and you were intent on causing really serious harm to your victims."

