Rochelle Humes shares a rare photograph with her two sisters - and they look like triplets! Now that's what we call good genes…

Rochelle Humes has shared a rare family snap of herself with her two sisters - and the threesome all look exactly the same! The three women were out in force on Wednesday as they celebrated with their youngest sibling Sophie - who looks to be leaving to go and work in Ibiza. "And that’s it, our little one is off to live in the sun for the rest of the year. Good luck Sissy," Rochelle wrote next to the Instagram photo of herself and her two sisters.

Rochelle posted the uncanny family photo on Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on the amazing similarities between the trio, with one posting: "Wow you are identical nearly!!" and another writing: "Wowzers. The genes in your family are insane!!" Rochelle seemed to agree, since she also posted the snap on her Instagram story with the caption: "Genes strong…"

The siblings partied at Chigwell's Sheesh Restaurant, alongside Rochelle's husband Marvin who also joined in the celebrations. Rochelle, who was rocking her signature curly hair while her sisters kept theirs sleek and straight, has spoken out regularly on why it's so important for her to embrace her natural texture.

Rochelle rocked her curly hair at Coachella earlier this year

She told fans last year: "My four year old little girl Alaia has been telling me for a while that she doesn't like her curly hair, at first (as us Mums do) I didn't think it was a big deal. Once I realised this wasn't a phase I asked her why she didn't like her curls. It broke my heart when she told me it was because she didn't look like a Princess, and I quote 'I don't Mummy because Elsa and Rapunzel have long straight hair'".

She continued: "It then dawned on me that maybe this issue started closer to home because, all she has ever known is her Mummy to style her hair straight, when in fact mine is naturally curly too. So moving forward I decided to finally embrace everything that make me ME. She is already over the moon that we have 'matching hair'!! My curls are a far cry from what they used to be but, I'm hoping with less heat and a little TLC they will come back to life. So this is for you Alaia-Mai, Mummy's hair IDOL."

