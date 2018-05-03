Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall 'split' for the second time The couple are parents to four-year-old daughter Sienna

Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall have reportedly split for the second time, after nine years of marriage. The couple, who first met on the set of Coronation Street in 2002, tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to one daughter together, four-year-old Sienna-Rae. They previously separated in April 2016, but confirmed they had reconciled just months later. A source told the Sun this week: "It's very amicable but they’ve decided to go their separate ways. Alan's been joking that he's having a midlife crisis and he went and treated himself to a brand new car five days go. It's a difficult time for both of them. They're devastated the marriage is over but have vowed to stay friends. They still really care for each other." HELLO! has reached out to the stars' representatives for comment.

Lucy-Jo, 34, and 35-year-old Alan, who has starred as Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs since 1998, tied the knot in June 2009 in the village of Barthomley, Cheshire. In February 2013, they shared the happy news that they were expecting their first baby together, and in September Lucy-Jo gave birth to their daughter, Sienna-Rae.

But the couple sent shockwaves through the soap world when they announced in April 2016 that they were splitting up. They released a joint statement confirming their decision, saying that they had shared "many wonderful years together" and emphasising that their daughter's "continued happiness" remained their top priority. Just six weeks later, however, they had rekindled their relationship.

Lucy-Jo last shared a photo of her husband on Instagram in June last year, praising his paternal skills in honour of Father's Day. She wrote: "Happy Father's Day to my man @alanhalsall… without a doubt the kindest and funniest daddy Sienna could wish for. We love you more than you know. Thank you for always making us smile each and everyday xxx."

