Caitlyn Jenner denies engagement to 22-year-old girlfriend Sophia Hutchins It was reported that Caitlyn Jenner was planning to tie the knot for a fourth time

Despite reports that Caitlyn Jenner is preparing to tie the knot to her 22-year-old girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, her spokesperson has denied the claims, simply confirming to PinkNews that there was 'no engagement'. Heat originally reported that the pair were getting ready to get hitched, with a source telling the magazine: "Cait really sees herself spending the rest of her life with Sophia. She lost her support system when she fell out with her family and these days, it feels like Sophia's the only person she can count on."

Caitlyn with Sophia

Caitlyn, who transitioned in 2015, was married three times as Bruce, most famously to Kris Jenner in 1991, and has six biological children. Speaking about her dating life on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, the 68-year-old said: "It could be either. I don't know. It is kind of fun so see the world from the girl's side. You know." She also became a new grandparent after her daughter, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to a baby girl, Stomi. Speaking about the birth on Instagram?, she wrote: "My daughter just had a daughter. It's amazing to be by your side through this journey. She's SO beautiful already. Can't wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner."

Caitlyn admitted on Good Morning America that she doesn't see her children as much since her split from Kris. She explained: "You know, when you go through something like this, you always hope for the best, and it could not have been any better. My kids have been absolutely great. Now, you're certainly closer with some than you are with the others. But that's always in a relationship. But also, I always wonder because I don't see them as much as I used to see them, obviously, and so you wonder is that because of what I went through or just because, you know what, I raised wonderful kids. From the beginning, entrepreneurial, be smart, this is a business, you got to treat it like a business."

