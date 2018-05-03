All the timings you need to know for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding From when you need to get to Windsor to the wedding reception, here's the royal wedding schedule

With the royal wedding just around the corner, we think it's time to find out everything you need to know about scheduling your street party, afternoon tea for visit to Windsor for the big day – particularly since we at HELLO! will be covering everything from the arrival of the guests to the big reception! The wedding day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place on Saturday 19 May. The date was a break with royal tradition, which usually sees couples marry on a weekday, and the wedding will be held at noon which means that bigger crowds than usual will likely flock to Windsor to watch the carriage procession and celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan's big day!

6am – Roads close in Windsor

You read it right! Security will be getting up nice and early to make sure the royal wedding day goes down without a hitch, which means that all of the roads in and out of Windsor will be closed from 6am on the Saturday morning. It will certainly be an early start for the royal fans who want to see the wedding procession!

The schedule for the royal wedding day

10am - Guests start arriving

A host of famous faces, as well as royalty and members of state, will all be flocking to Windsor for the royal celebrations. Celebrities thought to be attending include David and Victoria Beckham, Meghan's Suits co-stars and George and Amal Clooney. Since St. George's chapel sits 600 people, we're expecting to see a lot of recognisable faces!

Prince Harry and Meghan will have around 600 guests

11.15am - Groom and best man expected to arrive

The boys are in town! Prince Harry and Prince William will be arriving at St George's Chapel together, much like they arrived with one another at Prince William's wedding in Westminster Abbey back in 2011. The pair are expected to dress in their military finest for the big day, although it has been suggested that Prince Harry could simply wear Morning Dress as he is no longer a serving officer in the Armed Forces. However royal expert and officer of arms Alastair Bruce told Cosmopolitan that he could still wear military uniform as he "holds a special position as a Member of the Royal Family".

Will Prince Harry wear military uniform?

12pm – Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding ceremony starts at St George's Chapel, Windsor

Harry and Meghan will exchange their vows at midday, so by lunchtime we will know all about Meghan's wedding dress and will have seen Prince George and Princess Charlotte as pageboy and bridesmaid at the wedding, and will be able to watch the loved-up couple exchange their vows in the chapel via Sky, ITV and BBC.

1pm - The newlyweds leave Windsor Castle in a carriage for their wedding procession

The pair will ride through the streets of Windsor in the Ascot Landau carriage which was previously used by Pippa Middleton at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011. If there is rainy weather, the pair will travel in the Scottish State Coach. The carriages are used in royal events such as coronations, state visits and, of course, weddings. In a statement, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "Prince Harry and Ms Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will be a memorable moment for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."

The pair will travel in the Ascot Landau carriage

2pm - They return for an afternoon wedding reception, hosted by the Queen, at St George's Hall.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Queen would host a reception for the couple in a statement which read: "Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen. Later that evening, around 200 guests are being invited to the reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales."

4pm - Afternoon reception ends

Expect to see the royals re-emerge at the end of the afternoon reception! Just 200 of the expected 600 guests will be invited to the evening reception, which will be an intimate affair with the Prince and Meghan's closest family and friends. The couple will be able to have a little bit of downtime with one another before the evening festivities.

5:15pm - FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United kicks off at Wembley

Meanwhile, the FA Cup final will be taking place, but Prince William, who is President of the Football Association, will be skipping the occasion for the wedding of his younger brother to Meghan, instead of attending the match as per tradition, particularly due to the 90-minute round trip it would take to drive to the match and back again from Windsor.

Evening - Small wedding reception for Harry and Meghan's close friends and family

Just 200 guests who attended the royal wedding will attend the evening reception at Frogmore House, which will be hosted by Prince Charles. The 17th-century English country house holds sentimental value to Harry and Meghan as it was the place they also picked to take their official engagement photographs. Built in the 1680s, the stunning white house is currently uninhabited, but is often used by the royal family for private and official events.

Prince Charles will host a reception at Frogmore House

3am - William and Kate's wedding reception ended at this time, with a fireworks display

Although we don't have any confirmation that Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding will end in the same way, Prince William and Kate celebrated the end of their beautiful wedding reception with a stunning fireworks display after partying the night away at their evening reception. It is thought that Harry and Meghan's wedding might well end the same way.