Jacqueline Jossa quizzed about Dan Osborne split on Loose Women – see what she had to say The couple's marital problems came to light earlier this week

Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about her split from husband Dan Osborne, just three days after their marital problems came to light. The former EastEnders actress, who is eight months pregnant, gave an interview on Loose Women, in which she insisted she was fine. Jacqueline told the panel: "I'm good, honestly. I think, when stuff goes on at home, it's not normal for it to be everywhere. But it's not necessarily true, or the reasons why you're not getting on at the moment. That's all I really want to say but I'm all good."

Jacqueline, 25, did not say any more about her split, but viewers did notice that she was wearing her wedding ring, having taken it off earlier in the week. The actress instead chose to speak about her three-year-old daughter Ella and the differences she's felt being pregnant a second time round.

The actress is still wearing her wedding ring

"I had nothing with Ella, I wouldn't have even known I was pregnant, I was so lucky," said Jacqueline. "I was working the whole way through. This time I'm throwing up every morning, I have really bad car sickness. I feel okay now because I'm just getting to the end bit now." She added: "With Ella, I felt her move constantly. It might be her personality because she's crazy but this baby doesn't move as much and it got to the point where I was like: 'Okay, I'm a little bit worried.' Everything was fine but I just have a small bump. We did all the tests and everything is fine."

Jacqueline is eight months pregnant with her second child

Jacqueline and Dan's break-up was revealed on Tuesday. The soap star is believed to have split from her husband, who she married last summer, because of his work commitments. Dan had been spending time in Marbella on a fitness boot camp.

However, the former TOWIE star took to Twitter to write: "It had absolutely nothing to do with me working away, going away anywhere or anything to do with me having a laugh with friends on a boat... Suppose it makes an interesting read for the viewers though eh." Reports had also claimed that Dan looked 'cosy' with newly single Love Island star Gabby Allen, after photos of the pair relaxing on a yacht surfaced.

