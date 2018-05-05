Coleen Rooney makes exciting career announcement She looks thrilled!

Coleen Rooney has taken to Instagram to share some exciting career news with her fans – she has been named Football Mum of the Year's ambassador for the fourth year running! The star posted the proud photo alongside a happy caption, which read: "I’m really excited to be ambassador for the Football Mum of the Year Award again. Nominate an amazing Football Mum and all your #grassrootsheroes here." The 32-year-old gave birth to her fourth son, Cass, in February, and it looks like this is her first work commitment since then.

Coleen shared the happy news on Instagram

The post sparked plenty of comments from fellow football mums, who shared their stories with Coleen. "Watching my son do what he loves most is just a joy to watch. He eats..sleep and breaths football. Very busy boy with only one night off..but what makes him happy makes me happy," one said, while another wanted to congratulate Coleen, writing: "What a lovely photo, well done!"

The mum-of-four's work announcement comes after rumours circulated that Coleen will be taking part in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing – with reports stating that she is in the early negotiation stages about appearing on the 2018 edition of the dance show. According to the Mirror, Coleen had been lined up to appear in last year's series, but had to pull out when she discovered she was pregnant with baby Cass.

Coleen has also been tipped to be taking part in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing

A source told the publication: "Coleen deferred her place last year after falling pregnant but has the option of taking it up this year – and talks have already begun to make that happen. This would be one of Strictly's biggest signings ever. And it would be a ratings sensation. Producers know that they will need to pull out all the stops to land Coleen. But they have been told she is interested."

