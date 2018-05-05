Coronation Street's Michael Le Vell is arrested on suspicion of assault The actor was held at a police station overnight

Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell was arrested on suspicion of assault on Friday night. In a report for The Mirror, it was revealed that the star - who plays Kevin Webster in the soap - was taken into custody after police officers were called to his home. He was then treated in hospital before spending a night at a Manchester police station. The force now says it will "take no further action" - and it is assumed that Michael has returned home.

The actor was arrested following a 999 call at almost 11pm, according to the newspaper. Police were called to the home Michael shares with partner Louise Gibbons, and have classed the case as a domestic incident. “Officers attended and arrested a 53-year-old man, he was taken to hospital then taken into police custody for questioning. The man has since been released with no further action,” the force confirmed.

The father-of-two was taken to court on a rape charge in 2013, and was fully acquitted of the accusations. He said at the time: "I'm delighted, obviously - it's a big weight off everyone's shoulders. I'd just like to thank my fantastic legal team, my family for their support, security, and I'd like to thank ITV for their continued support throughout this traumatic time for all of us."

Earlier this year, Michael was tipped to be in talks to appear in 2018's series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!. If the rumours are true, the actor is set to be joining the likes of Christine McGuinness and Brendan Cole - who are also thought to be heading to the jungle. Other Corrie actors who have appeared on the show include Antony Cotton and Helen Flanagan, and of course Jennie McAlpine, who came fourth in last year's series.

