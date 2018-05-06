Phillip Schofield bares all in cheeky gardening photo The This Morning host posed nude in the garden on World Naked Gardening Day

Phillip Schofield surprised his fans over the weekend by sharing a very revealing photograph of himself in the garden to mark World Naked Gardening Day. The This Morning host posted the cheeky picture on Snapchat, which saw him showcase his green-fingered skills while beaming at the camera, with a carefully placed sunflower emoji covering up his modesty. World Naked Gardening Day, the dad-of-two simply captioned the image. The picture follows on from last month, when Phillip posted a picture of himself in the shower during a family holiday in the Maldives – which lead to many believing that they had got more than they had bargained for.

The TV star clarified after much confusion that he had meant to post it, saying: "Lots of confusion whether or not that was an accidental video. Did I make a massive social media blunder? No, I meant to do it. And it's not really a bottom. It's just legs and a back." He also replied to one Twitter account: "Excuse me 'Epic social media blunder?!' I don't think so! Perfectly intentional, or I'd have deleted in 3 seconds!" It's an exciting month for Phillip, who is enjoying a relaxing Bank Holiday weekend before his hectic work schedule.

On 19 May, Phillip will be one of the presenters leading the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding coverage for ITV, which will take place at Windsor Castle. The This Morning host will be joined by ITV News at Ten’s Julie Etchingham for the occasion, which will be anchored live from a specially constructed studio on The Long Walk in Windsor. They will be joined by a range of guests, including those who know Prince Harry and Meghan personally, as well as friends of the royal family.

Speaking about the appointment, Phillip said in a statement: "So happy to be back with Julie, my Royal Wedding partner (we don't get to work together very often!) and the brilliant team at ITV News. Put your hat on, we're going to have a party!" Julie added: "I'm delighted to be working on the Royal Wedding - and teaming up again with Philip, just as we did in 2011 and for the Diamond Jubilee. It'll be a day of big celebrations not only in Windsor but around the country - and it'll be huge fun capturing the spirit of a great British occasion."

