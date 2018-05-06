EXCLUSIVE: Dame Joan Collins reveals the secret behind her youthful looks - and it doesn't cost a penny Dame Joan Collins and Percy Gibson invited HELLO! inside their luxury LA apartment

Dame Joan Collins has posed for an exclusive interview and photoshoot inside her new luxury Los Angeles apartment. The actress and author recently moved into the 3,000 square foot space with her husband of 16 years, Percy Gibson. "I love all this space!" Dame Joan told HELLO! as she posed underneath a portrait of herself painted by her son Alexander Newley. "Nobody throws cocktail parties very often in this town, but we do, because this is the perfect space to entertain in." Percy adds: "We both loved this apartment when we saw it, but I think it was the number of closets that sold it to Joan." Touchingly, the former Dynasty star has given pride of place to several pieces left to her by her late sister, author Jackie Collins, who passed away in 2015. "I have a lot of her things surrounding me. She moved to LA in 1968 and we made so many memories here… I miss her every day."

In the interview, Dame Joan also reveals the secret behind her long marriage. "I think the secret to a happy marriage is to really support each other. Understand that there will be highs and lows. You won’t always agree about everything, but you need to enjoy each other’s company. Percy is such an amazing man, he is so kind and so caring." "People get married on the crest of lust. Once that’s gone, they look and think: ‘What the hell? Who is this person?’ There has to be something else to fall back on. If there isn’t, they start looking."

And she also explains the secret behind her famously ageless looks. "I was born with the happy gene and the energy gene. What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy. Honestly, life makes me happy and I’m very aware of how lucky I am. I’ve worked hard all my life, nobody has given me anything on a plate, but I wake up each morning thinking how fortunate I am. I’m very fit and healthy now – knock on wood – and I try to look after myself."

