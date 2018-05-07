Victoria Beckham shares sweet bank holiday snap with Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - but David is 'missed' What an adorable family photo!

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday to share a very sweet snap of her four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – as well as her parents Jackie and Tony Adams. The family looked to be enjoying an alfresco lunch together, though Victoria was quick to note husband David's absence, writing: "Pub lunch in the sunshine x We love and miss u @davidbeckham X kisses xx." The adorable photo comes after the Beckhams celebrated David's 43rd birthday on Thursday, with eldest son Brooklyn turning up to surprise his dad in an emotional video.

Victoria shared the happy family snap on Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on Victoria's post, with one writing: "You really have a beautiful family and I love that even though you were a spice girl, you did not let that define everything that you are. You are a mom first, everything else second," while another said: "I can’t even get my kids to look the same way for a snap, much less look like they love each other. What a gorgeous bunch you all are."

Meanwhile, husband David has been quiet since sending a message of support to his former boss and mentor Sir Alex Ferguson, who is in a serious condition in hospital after sadly suffering a brain haemorrhage. David wrote on Instagram: "Keep fighting Boss.. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family x @manchesterunited."

Other messages of support have flooded in from David's former teammates, including Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, who wrote: "My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss!"

