DJ Norman Cook reveals his 'heart is still wounded' following Zoe Ball split The couple called time on their 18-year relationship in 2016

DJ Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, has revealed that he is not ready for another relationship following his split from ex-wife Zoe Ball. The couple, who have two children together, called time on their 18-year relationship in 2016. Despite being on good terms, the 54-year-old musician confessed that his "heart is still wounded". He told Daily Star: "I'm single, I'm definitely not on Tinder. It's been 18 years since I was in this situation. I've forgotten what the rules are. My heart's not ready. My heart is still wounded to be honest."

Zoe Ball and Norman Cook split in 2016

Following their separation, Strictly Come Dancing star Zoe found love with cameraman Billy Yates. Tragically, he took his own life in May 2017, with Zoe posting a touching tribute on Instagram following his untimely death. The 47-year-old presenter has since started dating construction firm director Michael Reed. Speaking about their relationship now, Norman went on to add: "Zoe is happy. The kids are good and I'm getting there. The bruises Legend in intensive care following brain surgery are healing."

When news of their separation was first announced, the father-of-two revealed that he had been using music as his "escapism". He said: "My music and shows have always been about escapism, for people to forget what's wrong in their life." The star continued: "I've done it for 30 years but, because my life was happy, I was providing that escapism for the crowds. And now they're providing that escapism for me. Having hit a traumatic year, for those two hours when I'm on stage, I forget all my worries and I feel like I can escape."

