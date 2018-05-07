Christine and Frank Lampard enjoy some quality time with his daughters - photo See how the Lampards are spending their Bank holiday weekend

Just like almost everyone around the UK, Christine Lampard and her husband Frank are making the most of the warm and sunny weather. The couple, who married in 2015, have been kicking back in the garden with a barbeque as they spend their bank holiday weekend with Frank's daughters, 12-year-old Luna and 11-year-old Isla. Football star Frank took to his Instagram page to post a sweet snap of his loved ones, which he captioned: "Bank Holiday BBQ with my girls. @christinelampard #bbq."

Frank Lampard shared this sweet snap of his girls

Christine, 39, also shared a picture of Frank with his barbeque equipment. "The BBQ master.... @franklampard," she simply wrote. Fans immediately rushed to share lovely comments, with one saying: "That has to be the biggest BBQ I’ve ever seen! Enjoy." Another remarked: "L ovely big bbq, hope he don’t make you clean it after Christine." [sic] A third post read: "Great pic! Glad to see you all enjoying the sun." Close friend and presenter Kate Thornton wrote: "That’s a seriously impressive bbq." Loose Women's Linda Robson joked: "Send him round to mine, Mark's [husband] rubbish."

Frank and Christine are making their most of their sunny weekend

It's clear that Christine is a doting stepmum to Frank's two daughters. She has previously revealed her hopes for having children of her own with her footballer husband, telling New Magazine: "I love children. If we were lucky enough it would be wonderful." Of her husband Frank, she added: "He's a brilliant dad, hands-on with the school runs and homework. I've seen it and he's proved he's amazing. I've done a trial run and he's passed the test." The retired footballer met TV presenter Christine, née Bleakley, in 2009 - just months after he lost his mother Pat to pneumonia. They tied the knot in a romantic winter ceremony in December 2015.

