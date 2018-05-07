Liam Payne reveals he felt 'excluded' after Cheryl gave birth to baby Bear The 1D star shares son Bear with girlfriend Cheryl

Liam Payne has revealed that he struggled to find his feet after becoming a first-time parent. The 24-year-old, who is a proud father to one-year-old son Bear with girlfriend Cheryl, admitted that he felt "excluded" by the unique bond his baby shared with his partner. In a recent interview with digital magazine Hashtag Legend, the One Direction star explained: "A mother and child is the most beautiful thing to watch, but they're the closest thing ever - and you'll never be as close."

Cheryl and Liam have only shared a handful of snaps of their son

He added: "A lot of dads feel put out in that sense. I didn't really feel put out, but I was like, 'where's my place?' I was desperate to find out what I was meant to do – changing nappies and whatever else. For me as a dad, you're just taking care of everything as much as you can, making sure he's got a smile on his face. And if you cook for her, she feeds him, so you’re cooking for everyone - that’s what my thing was."

MORE: Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson's sons are friends!

Loading the player...

In March, Liam and Cheryl celebrated Bear's milestone first birthday, and the doting dad took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot with fans. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go. Happy birthday son you're my world." Cheryl, 34, also tweeted thanking fans for their messages, writing: "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear. Have told him he has lots." Since his arrival, the couple have only shared a handful of snaps of their little boy.

RELATED: Naughty Boy reveals who baby Bear looks like