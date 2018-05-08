Loading the player...

George Clooney jokes twins are hiding under Amal's showstopping Met Gala gown The couple made a rare red carpet appearance

Amal Clooney made a sensational appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, arriving hand-in-hand with her husband George Clooney. The human rights lawyer sashayed down the red carpet in a gown that featured a very impressive train, leading George to joke that the couple's twins, Ella and Alexander, were hiding underneath.

Amal, one of the co-chairs of this year's event, dressed to impress in her Richard Quinn ensemble, which was made up of a strapless, metallic bodice and a full skirt that featured large florals. The mother-of-two wore cigarette trousers and a pair of matching navy heels.

George joked the twins were hiding underneath

The Clooneys will have made the most of their night off parenting duties, mingling with the likes of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, their close friends. Amal was also pictured with Anna Wintour and Donatella Versace ahead of the event, and host of the evening, Rihanna, who nailed the gala's theme in a Maison Margiela dress and coat, Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewels.

MORE: See inside George and Amal's Surrey house

Amal, 40, and George, 57, welcomed their twins in June last year. Chatting to Vogue for their May issue, Amal recently revealed that babies Ella and Alexander have started speaking. "We've had some 'mamas' and 'dadas'," she explained. "George was very careful to ensure that 'mama' was the first word."

Amal dressed to impress in her Richard Quinn ensemble

MORE: George praises Amal's maternal skills

The Oceans 11 actor has previously opened up about the twins' personalities, telling Extra: "Ella is very elegant and dainty, she has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal... [Alexander] is just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room, it's the funniest thing." During the interview, George also praised his wife of four years, telling the magazine: "She's the professional, and I'm the amateur. I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I've ever seen."