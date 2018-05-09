Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster lead stars at HELLO!'s 30th birthday bash The celebrity party took over Dover Street Market in central London

Happy birthday to HELLO! magazine! A host of stars stepped out on Wednesday evening to help us celebrate turning the big 3-0. Leading the celebrities were Penny Lancasterand Rod Stewart who sang happy birthday at the Dover Street Market bash. Joan Collins also appeared at the special birthday along with some of our favourite daytime TV presenters including Lorraine Kelly, Denise van Outen, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and This Morning's Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes also joined in the celebrations at the iconic store in central London.

Rod, Joan and Penny at the 30th birthday party

Popular reality TV couple Binky Felstead and Josh 'JP' Patterson, who welcomed their first child last year, enjoyed the night off parenting duties. In the same boat were McFly singer Danny Jones and his wife Georgia, who are the proud parents to three-month-old baby Cooper. Strictly Come Dancing alum Kristina Rihanoff and her long-term partner Ben Cohen, Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland, and Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack McManus were also among the celebrity couples. Tamara and Jay were joined by the philanthropist's younger sister, Petra Ecclestone.

HELLO! celebrated its 30th birthday on Wednesday

Adding a touch of royalty to the party were Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Michael of Kent's son, Lord Frederik Windsor and his wife Sophie. Meanwhile, the music world was represented by Pussycat Dolls chart-topper Kimberley Wyatt, Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding and Mel B, aka Scary Spice. Other stars who completed our guest list included Donna Air, Masterchef's Gregg Wallace, model Caprice Bourret, Strictly's Shirley Ballas, life coach Jeff Brazier and TV star Judge Rinder.