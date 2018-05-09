Liam Payne denies 'jealously' comments after discussing Cheryl's bond with son Bear Liam and Cheryl welcomed baby Bear in March 2017

Liam Payne has hit back at comments which suggest he was "jealous" of his son Bear's unique bond with Cheryl. Taking to Twitter to reiterate what he meant in a recent interview, the One Direction star explained: "Never once did I use the word jealous... a relationship between a mother and a newborn is the most beautiful thing I just said I struggled with my place in this and what I could do to become a part of that with not having the same natural maternal instincts as a mum does." The 24-year-old is a proud father to one-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with Cheryl.

Cheryl and Liam have only shared a handful of snaps of their son

Elaborating further, Liam heaped praise on his partner, adding: "Women have amazing almost superhuman powers at this the way they connect with a child is incredible. I just had to find things that helped me benefit and become a part of this beautiful relationship and I think a lot of dads find their feet the same way." In an interview with digital magazine Hashtag Legend, the dad-of-one revealed that he struggled to find his feet after becoming a first-time parent. "A mother and child is the most beautiful thing to watch, but they're the closest thing ever - and you'll never be as close," he said.

When asked about his place in their small family, the singer continued: "A lot of dads feel put out in that sense. I didn't really feel put out, but I was like, 'where's my place?' I was desperate to find out what I was meant to do – changing nappies and whatever else. For me as a dad, you're just taking care of everything as much as you can, making sure he's got a smile on his face. And if you cook for her, she feeds him, so you’re cooking for everyone - that’s what my thing was."

